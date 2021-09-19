Moonriver Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week (MOVR)

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Moonriver has a market cap of $578.34 million and $20.87 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moonriver has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Moonriver coin can currently be bought for approximately $385.56 or 0.00816050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00070402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00119303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.28 or 0.00174142 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.39 or 0.07114463 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,360.84 or 1.00240226 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.75 or 0.00848196 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002637 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 1,500,000 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

