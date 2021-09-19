Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Position Lessened by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,364 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 13,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $101.75. 17,653,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,120,794. The company has a market cap of $185.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.27. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $105.81.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on MS. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.