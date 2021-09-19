Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Short Interest Update

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the August 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Movano in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movano in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movano in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Movano in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movano in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Movano stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24. Movano has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $7.45.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.

Movano Company Profile

Movano Inc, a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc and changed its name to Movano Inc in August 2018.

