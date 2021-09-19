mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Market Capitalization Tops $16.23 Million (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market capitalization of $16.23 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00001975 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00058965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.99 or 0.00130743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00013070 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00046710 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

