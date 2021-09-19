M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Position Reduced by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,924 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in M&T Bank by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,237,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,388,000 after purchasing an additional 194,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,271,000 after acquiring an additional 95,364 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,318,000 after acquiring an additional 676,212 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,067,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,178,000 after acquiring an additional 113,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,065,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTB. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.76.

Shares of MTB opened at $137.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $88.48 and a 52 week high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

