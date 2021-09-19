MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) have been given an average rating of “Sell” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €209.92 ($246.97).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €241.00 ($283.53) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

ETR:MTX opened at €189.75 ($223.24) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €201.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €204.44. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €129.95 ($152.88) and a twelve month high of €224.90 ($264.59). The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

