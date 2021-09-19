MXC (MXC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14.04 Million

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 19th. MXC has a market capitalization of $89.05 million and approximately $14.04 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MXC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MXC has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.53 or 0.00729676 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001405 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $572.53 or 0.01202085 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000050 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MXC Profile

MXC (MXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin . The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

Buying and Selling MXC

