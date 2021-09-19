Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Myriad Genetics worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the second quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the second quarter worth $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1,764.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 1.57. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MYGN. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

In other Myriad Genetics news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 14,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $526,502.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,418,461.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 83,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $2,664,569.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,181,532.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 437,821 shares of company stock valued at $14,762,881 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

