Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Short Interest Update

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NBTX stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.83. Nanobiotix has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $21.55. The firm has a market cap of $417.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nanobiotix stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) by 20,183.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,836 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.21% of Nanobiotix worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

