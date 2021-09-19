NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of NanoString Technologies worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 152,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ NSTG opened at $57.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.77.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 74.15%. The business had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

In other news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $407,783.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,657.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $178,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,010 shares in the company, valued at $475,553.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,459 shares of company stock worth $2,082,813 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.