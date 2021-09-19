Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Short Interest Down 28.4% in August

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the August 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 715,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $192.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $118.01 and a 52 week high of $199.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total value of $170,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,411 shares of company stock worth $1,800,404 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 104.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nasdaq by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 390,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,726,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Nasdaq by 14.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 253,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,488,000 after acquiring an additional 36,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.04.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

