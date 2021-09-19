Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,682 shares during the quarter. Natera accounts for 2.0% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Natera worth $14,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,432,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $653,108,000 after purchasing an additional 194,745 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 10.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,286,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,661,000 after purchasing an additional 315,811 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 4.0% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,195,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,972,000 after purchasing an additional 85,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 10.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,022,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,885,000 after purchasing an additional 195,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,490,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.27.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $49,527.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $191,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,588 shares in the company, valued at $8,130,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,671 shares of company stock worth $26,369,533. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $5.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,222,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,938. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.87. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.65 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. The business had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

