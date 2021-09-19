National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 20,751 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 129.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,751 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,751 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KBR. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 607.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of KBR by 393.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter.

Get KBR alerts:

Shares of KBR opened at $38.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $42.71.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KBR. TheStreet cut KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.