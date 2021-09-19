National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 559 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $466,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,625,000 after purchasing an additional 31,061 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 69,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,133,000 after purchasing an additional 37,906 shares during the period.

Shares of SMH opened at $271.00 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $164.03 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.43.

