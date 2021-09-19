National Asset Management Inc. Buys 9,848 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 103.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,848 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 706.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 37,109 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 270,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,794,000 after buying an additional 168,149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VONV opened at $70.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.20. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $49.95 and a 12 month high of $72.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%.

