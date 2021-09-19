National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,109,000 after purchasing an additional 364,854 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,416,000 after purchasing an additional 67,864 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,804,000 after purchasing an additional 118,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,783,000 after purchasing an additional 94,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 463,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,927.72.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,878.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,748.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,569.59. The company has a market capitalization of $93.37 billion, a PE ratio of -37,564.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $966.74 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

