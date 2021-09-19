National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 164.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 32,203 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 156.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 65,195 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 74.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 65.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,117,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,109,000 after purchasing an additional 443,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $39,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMND shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lemonade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

NYSE:LMND opened at $73.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 1.95. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.60 and a 1 year high of $188.30.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

