National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 98.3% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $128.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.99. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $90.58 and a 52-week high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

