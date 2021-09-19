National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.75.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $143.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.74 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $637,263.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,321 shares of company stock worth $3,567,368. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

