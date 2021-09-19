National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BNTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $111.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.62.

Shares of BNTX opened at $359.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $330.85 and its 200-day moving average is $226.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of -1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.