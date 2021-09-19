National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 0.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPC opened at $122.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $88.99 and a 12 month high of $135.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.91.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

