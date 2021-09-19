National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Capital International Investors raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,481,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,774 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 291.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 666,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,215,000 after purchasing an additional 495,899 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,745,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,120,096,000 after buying an additional 423,085 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 59.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 769,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,743,000 after buying an additional 288,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 27.5% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,200,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,691,000 after buying an additional 258,798 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.69.

TRV opened at $156.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $163.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.