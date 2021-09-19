National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 75,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $988,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IQV. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.11.

NYSE:IQV opened at $256.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.28. The company has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.16, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $265.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

