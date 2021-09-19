National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

Sysco stock opened at $76.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $53.85 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.69.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The business’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.56%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

