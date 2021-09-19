National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,573,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,350 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,991,000 after purchasing an additional 843,500 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 29,472.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 407,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,748,000 after purchasing an additional 405,835 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 377,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,970,000 after purchasing an additional 188,502 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,435,000.

VV stock opened at $207.63 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $149.63 and a 1-year high of $212.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.55 and its 200-day moving average is $198.03.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

