National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,066 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ST. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 105,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $56.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ST. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.