National Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 145.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 444.4% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,328,749.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares in the company, valued at $134,431,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $180.55 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $111.93 and a one year high of $187.90. The company has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

