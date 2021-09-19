National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,251,000 after buying an additional 1,052,030 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,679,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,945,000 after purchasing an additional 301,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MetLife by 25.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,976,000 after buying an additional 2,276,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,737,000 after buying an additional 102,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $61.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The company has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. raised their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

