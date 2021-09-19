National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKW. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 37.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,079,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,089,000 after acquiring an additional 295,341 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 50.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,428,000 after acquiring an additional 71,711 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 49.7% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 147,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 49,130 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 971.6% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 147,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,674,000 after acquiring an additional 133,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $21,369,000.

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $150.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.66. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $100.44 and a 52-week high of $191.13.

