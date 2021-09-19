National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 20,012 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,012 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $521,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 15.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 12.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 156,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $22.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.57%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

In other FS KKR Capital news, CAO William Balke Goebel purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $25,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $114,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 23,940 shares of company stock valued at $550,308. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.