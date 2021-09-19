National Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,012 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 25.0% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 4,902,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,211,000 after acquiring an additional 980,587 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 62.0% during the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,932 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 83.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,336,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,339 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 152.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,313,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 277.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,286,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.55%.

In other news, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.11 per share, for a total transaction of $115,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William Balke Goebel purchased 1,100 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 23,940 shares of company stock worth $550,308. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

