National Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,705 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,501 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

PAYC opened at $482.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.00 and a 52-week high of $503.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 166.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $444.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.06.

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,200 shares of company stock worth $10,829,875 over the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

