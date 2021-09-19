National Asset Management Inc. Sells 315 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.96.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $352.87 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $220.48 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.94 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $366.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total value of $17,780,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,016 shares of company stock valued at $75,389,690. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

