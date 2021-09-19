National Asset Management Inc. Sells 361 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,537 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 600.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 280 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total transaction of $696,562.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,134 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,059. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $288.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.92. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.83 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.11.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

