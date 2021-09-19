National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $66.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.73. The company has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

