National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Holdings Increased by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,419 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 1.71% of National Western Life Group worth $13,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of National Western Life Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of National Western Life Group stock traded up $8.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.01. The stock had a trading volume of 53,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,477. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.85 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $749.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.33.

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

