NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NeoGames’ earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Shares of NGMS opened at $36.00 on Friday. NeoGames has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $73.54. The stock has a market cap of $792 million and a PE ratio of 92.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in NeoGames in the second quarter valued at $47,045,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in NeoGames by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,251,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,303,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NeoGames by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,925,000 after acquiring an additional 77,696 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,289,000. Institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

