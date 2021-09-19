New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,012.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,842,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,795,000 after purchasing an additional 76,306,607 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,021.1% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 70,536,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,507,000 after purchasing an additional 64,244,593 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,182,000 after purchasing an additional 63,541,185 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 927.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,384,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,389,000 after purchasing an additional 54,506,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 728.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,807,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,303,000 after purchasing an additional 41,158,392 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on EDU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Benchmark downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. CLSA downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

NYSE EDU opened at $1.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.84. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

