Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Analysts expect that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will report earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Newmont posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $257,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,567. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 14.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 44.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,149,000 after acquiring an additional 103,254 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Newmont by 12.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 383,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,097,000 after buying an additional 42,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 103.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock opened at $55.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

