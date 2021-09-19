Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 143.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,641,000 after acquiring an additional 515,989 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,128,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,420,000 after acquiring an additional 322,469 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at $40,982,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 32.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 939,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,739,000 after acquiring an additional 230,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at $31,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $148.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.35 and a 200 day moving average of $148.01. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $80.42 and a 1 year high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.