NEXT (NEXT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $266.00

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last week, NEXT has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $765,360.59 and approximately $266.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.15 or 0.00373340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006415 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000610 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000485 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

