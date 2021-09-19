NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.35.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE opened at $81.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.06. The stock has a market cap of $160.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,838. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 391,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,565,000 after acquiring an additional 699,310 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 136,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after acquiring an additional 12,342 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 80,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.