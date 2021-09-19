NFT Reaches Market Cap of $5.47 Million (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One NFT coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NFT has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. NFT has a market cap of $5.47 million and $182,862.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00058965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.99 or 0.00130743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00013070 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00046710 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co . The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.