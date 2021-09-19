NFTX (NFTX) Reaches Market Cap of $73.86 Million

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 19th. During the last seven days, NFTX has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $73.86 million and $3.79 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for about $157.04 or 0.00331219 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFTX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00058965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.99 or 0.00130743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00013070 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00046710 BTC.

NFTX Profile

NFTX (CRYPTO:NFTX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,340 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

