Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $7,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in NIO by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in NIO by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in NIO by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NIO opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.13 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.95. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BOCOM International initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.49.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.