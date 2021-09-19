NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 370,600 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the August 15th total of 520,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 92.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNGPF opened at $53.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.18. NN Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.23 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NN Group to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

