NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NNGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NNGRY stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.18. 10,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,038. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 38.02 and a quick ratio of 38.02. NN Group has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $27.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $2.2197 per share. This represents a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from NN Group’s previous dividend of $2.21.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

