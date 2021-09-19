Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $725.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will post sales of $725.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $728.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $721.61 million. Nomad Foods posted sales of $673.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year sales of $3.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOMD. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Nomad Foods by 46.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.03.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

