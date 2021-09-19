Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,325 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 392.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.10.

Shares of NSC opened at $246.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.15 and a 1 year high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

