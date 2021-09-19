Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 853,800 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the August 15th total of 585,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $152,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $851.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.74%.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

